Iran–US Talks Resume Under Shadow of Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, met Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Tuesday as indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington quietly resumed in the Omani capital.

According to Oman’s official news agency, discussions focused on “the latest developments in the Iranian-American negotiations,” with both sides emphasizing the need for a “balanced and just agreement” and a return to sustained dialogue.

Larijani, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is one of the country’s most influential figures shaping strategic foreign policy.

Larijani is also expected to meet Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated the latest round of indirect talks between US and Iranian officials.

His visit comes days after the two sides re-established indirect communication for the first time since last year’s 12-day war on Iran, which saw direct US military involvement alongside the "Israeli" occupation.

Following his meetings in Muscat, Larijani is scheduled to travel to Qatar as part of a broader regional diplomatic push.

Oman has long served as a trusted intermediary between Iran and Western powers, facilitating sensitive backchannel negotiations during periods of heightened tension.

The renewed diplomatic efforts unfold amid a continued US military buildup across the region, fueling concerns in Tehran and among regional observers over the risk of renewed confrontation.

Tensions remain high after last year’s joint US–Israeli aggression against Iran, even as both sides cautiously explore a return to negotiations.