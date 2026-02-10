Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Indonesia Considers Deploying 8,000 Troops for Gaza So-called ’Peace Plan’

Indonesia Considers Deploying 8,000 Troops for Gaza So-called ’Peace Plan’
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 18 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Indonesia is preparing up to 8,000 troops for a potential Gaza peacekeeping mission, reflecting Jakarta’s interest in post-war efforts and President Prabowo Subianto’s goal to boost the country’s global security role.

Army Chief of Staff Maruli Simanjuntak stated that the plan remains under evaluation, with final troop numbers and deployment timelines contingent on further coordination within the military command structure.

A late-Monday statement after a Jakarta meeting chaired by President Prabowo said the proposed mission would center on engineering and medical units, emphasizing humanitarian and reconstruction work rather than combat.

President Prabowo has cast Indonesia as a potential peacekeeping force, saying at the UN it could deploy “20,000 or more” troops for Gaza or other conflicts, while stepping up diplomatic engagement, including a Gaza summit and joining the US-led so-called “Board of Peace.”

He has said Indonesia would consider ties with “Israel” only if Palestinian statehood is recognized, in line with its long-standing pro-Palestinian stance.

This follows an October Politico report, citing anonymous US and former officials, that Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan were leading candidates to contribute troops to a proposed Gaza “stabilization force.”

Under Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, the US would work with regional partners to deploy a temporary international force focused on training and supporting vetted Palestinian police, with Egypt and Jordan closely consulted.

Additionally, the plan bars US troops from Gaza, with Politico saying the stabilization force is central to Trump’s push to end the war, demilitarize the territory, and enable reconstruction.

Israel Palestine indonesia DonaldTrump GazaStrip IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Indonesia Considers Deploying 8,000 Troops for Gaza So-called ’Peace Plan’

Indonesia Considers Deploying 8,000 Troops for Gaza So-called ’Peace Plan’

18 minutes ago
Iran–US Talks Resume Under Shadow of Escalation

Iran–US Talks Resume Under Shadow of Escalation

23 minutes ago
Nuclear Chief: Iran Ties Uranium Rollback to Full Sanctions Removal

Nuclear Chief: Iran Ties Uranium Rollback to Full Sanctions Removal

5 hours ago
Iran’s Pezeshkian: We’re Not after War, Economic Pressure Meant to Tarnish Gov’t

Iran’s Pezeshkian: We’re Not after War, Economic Pressure Meant to Tarnish Gov’t

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 10-02-2026 Hour: 03:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot