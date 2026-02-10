Araghchi: Iran Negotiates With US From Position of Strength

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that Tehran is entering diplomatic negotiations with the United States from a position of strength, citing the readiness and capabilities of Iran’s armed forces as a key source of confidence at the negotiating table.

His remarks came during a high-level meeting with a military delegation led by Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami, alongside Army Coordination Assistant Admiral Habibullah Sayari and Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani.

Hatami stressed that military defense and diplomacy are inseparable, describing them as “one arena” in which Iran’s independence, territorial integrity, national interests, and regional stability are defended.

He underscored full coordination between the armed forces and diplomatic institutions.

“We in the armed forces are moving forward with all our strength on this path, and Iran’s diplomats are also moving forward with their tools on the same path,” Hatami said, warning that Iranian forces remain on high alert.

He added that adversaries “only understand the language of force” and would face an unprecedented response if they make any miscalculation.

The meeting comes as Iran pursues indirect negotiations with the United States in Muscat, Oman, marking the first such engagement since the June 2025 US–"Israeli" aggression against Iran.

On Monday, Araghchi briefed his counterparts in Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia on the progress of the Muscat talks, describing them as a “constructive beginning.”

He stressed the need to clarify US intentions and objectives, while regional ministers welcomed the renewed dialogue and emphasized the importance of continued negotiations to prevent further escalation and maintain regional stability.