Sheikh Qassem: ‘Israel’ A Cancerous Tumor, Resistance A Lebanese Need

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered on Tuesday a speech at the memorial ceremony for the martyr of jihad and resistance, Commander Haj Ali Salhab [Haj Malek] starts.

Tackling various topics, Sheikh Qassem viewed that “The jihadi commander Haj Ali Salhab was known across the arenas of jihad and all the positions that live the state of resistance, and all of Lebanon is a land of resistance.”

“He’s, the son of the Beqaa, the son of the reservoir of resistance, the son of a region of honor and sacrifice- one that has given Lebanon its pride and dignity,” His Eminence confirmed, noting that “Hajj Malek was among the first generation of resistance fighters.”

According to His Eminence, “Hajj Malek joined the resistance in 1983, rose through its ranks, assumed numerous responsibilities, and remained present with competence, determination, sacrifice, and dedication, a distinguished moral and educational role model.”

“Hajj Malek led and took part in many resistance operations before and after liberation, and was among the commanders in the confrontations of 2006,” he stated.

The Resistance Leader also unveiled that “He was known for confronting takfiri groups and was entrusted in 2016 with military leadership in the Beqaa region, where he played a firm and influential role in the battle.”

Moving to the regional arena, Sheikh Qassem underlined that “After its victory in 1979, the Islamic Revolution in Iran stood by the oppressed around the world, revived resistance in the region, and raised the banner of liberating dear Palestine.”

“The blessed Islamic Revolution has faced 47 years of pressure and has remained steadfast and dignified, continuing to advance, confront challenges, and give hope to the oppressed,” His Eminence added.

He assured that “Just as the Islamic Republic has achieved victory in every confrontation, especially in confronting ‘Israeli’ aggression, we are confident that, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, it will remain strong, sovereign, steadfast, and enduring.”

On another level, Sheikh Qassem offered his condolences to the Pakistani people over the victims of the crime committed by one of the deviant Daesh [Arabic name for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group] who carried out the bombing of the Khadija al-Kubra Mosque and Husseiniyeh.

Regarding the internal Lebanese arena, His Eminence reiterated that “Our resistance in Lebanon is a jihad in the path of God, a means of repelling aggression, protecting the land and honor, and preserving dignity and pride, and it is legitimate and lawful by God Almighty.”

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy is a cancerous tumor, and international law, when referring to "Israel", affirms that it is an occupying entity,” he said, noting that “Everything related to Palestine is connected to Lebanon and the region, because ‘Israel’ relies on Palestine as a base for expansion across the countries of the region.”

In parallel, His Eminence highlighted that “This resistance saved Lebanon in the absence of the state and in the absence of the army’s ability to defend the country, and it has proven resilient against ‘Israel’.”

“If the Lebanese state wants to strengthen itself and build the future of our generations, it needs the resistance as a support, given its experience and determination,” he stressed, noting that “This places responsibility on the state to determine how the resistance can stand alongside it and how to benefit from its capabilities.”

Emphasizing that “No one can dictate to Lebanon to undermine its defensive capabilities,” Sheikh Qassem warned that “disarmament would serve ‘Israel’ and the United States, not the Lebanese state.”

“The resistance is grounded in national legitimacy, and the National Accord Document, in its third clause, speaks of liberating Lebanon from ‘Israeli’ occupation by all means,” he confirmed, explaining that “‘Israel’ today is weaker than ever despite all its capabilities and international support, and it has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen.”

Moreover, His Eminence asserted that “The United States is also weaker than ever; it is not accumulating achievements but rather enemies and peoples who do not want it. Today, ‘Israel’ is being run by the United States.It has lost its independent capacity. In any case, there is an internal debate within the ‘Israeli’ entity asking: what has [Benjamin] Netanyahu done to us? He brought us to a point where Trump is the one deciding whether we act or not. That means it has lost the independence it claimed to have, and the presence it believed it possessed.”

“The resistance was built on sacrifices, yet it accomplishes what states fail to achieve, liberation, independence, dignity, and honor. This is a wealth that must be preserved,” he said.

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “It is important for us that ‘Israel’ remains without borders and without stability; the steadfastness of the Palestinians and our own steadfastness in itself prevents the enemy from achieving its objectives.”

“What the resistance in Lebanon has endured, from the Pagers’ crime, attacks on its capabilities, and the martyrdom of leaders and commanders, would shake mountains and topple states, yet we have remained with heads held high,” His Eminence stated.

On another level, Sheikh Qassem declared that Hezbollah decided to provide temporary housing for three months to anyone whose home was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

“We made this decision even though it is the state’s responsibility, but since the state is unable, we consider ourselves responsible for providing shelter by any means, because we are committed to supporting our people,” he announced.

Stressing the importance of holding parliamentary elections on schedule, His Eminence unveiled that Hezbollah is actively working to ensure they take place.

“We call on the government to focus more on economic recovery, addressing public sector salaries, and the issue of deposits,” Hezbollah Secretary General concluded.