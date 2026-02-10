China Reaffirms Full Support for Cuba Amid US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

China-Cuba relations remain strong as Beijing has pledged to continue supporting Cuba to the best of its ability, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks on Tuesday during a regular briefing in Beijing.

"China will, as always, do our best to provide support and assistance to Cuba," Lin said.

Lin emphasized China’s firm position in defending Cuba's national sovereignty and opposing any form of external pressure or intervention.

The spokesman added that China "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and security and opposing external interference, and resolutely stands against any actions or inhumane measures that deprive the Cuban people of their right to survival and development."

Tensions in the region increased after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 29, authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba.

He also declared a state of emergency, citing what he claimed was a threat to US national security posed by the Caribbean nation.

The Cuban government has denounced the move as an attempt to suffocate its economy through an energy blockade.

Officials in Havana say such measures are aimed at worsening living conditions for the population.

The latest statement from Beijing reinforces China-Cuba relations, positioning China as a key ally amid mounting US sanctions and pressure.

Relations between Beijing and Havana have taken on added urgency as Cuba struggles under the US energy blockade, causing shortages of fuel, food, and other essential goods.

On Monday, airlines were forced to either suspend or delay flights to Cuba as a result of a worsening jet fuel crisis affecting the nation's crucial tourism sector.

With this backdrop, China affirmed its support for Cuba in diplomatic and practical terms, calling for an end to the punitive measures enforced on Havana and making moves to provide Cuba with the aid it needs amid increasing US pressure.