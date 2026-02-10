Maxwell Offers Clemency Deal to Clear Trump and Clinton

By Staff, Agencies

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has offered to provide information reportedly clearing US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton of wrongdoing, in return for a grant of clemency.

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for multiple offenses including child sex trafficking, has come under renewed scrutiny as lawmakers continue investigating how Epstein was able to abuse underage girls for years despite his high-profile connections.

Both Trump and Clinton appear in the Epstein files but deny any involvement. Maxwell refused to answer questions before the US House Oversight Committee on Monday, invoking her Fifth Amendment right during a virtual appearance from a Texas prison.

Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said she would testify if granted clemency, writing on X that “Both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why.”

Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are scheduled for depositions later this month.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer cautioned President Trump against granting clemency.

Despite numerous high-profile figures being implicated in Epstein’s crimes, Maxwell remains the only individual convicted.

Critics have noted her transfer to a different federal prison after a 2025 interview with the deputy attorney general, suggesting she may have been considered for a potential pardon.

The White House has denied that clemency is under consideration, with Trump previously stating in November that he had not considered issuing a pardon.

Members of Congress began reviewing unredacted Epstein files on Monday. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna reported finding at least six names previously redacted in public versions, indicating they may reveal the identities on the House floor.