Loyal to the Pledge

Palestinian Resistance Committees Praise Iran's Role on 47th Revolution Anniversary

Palestinian Resistance Committees Praise Iran’s Role on 47th Revolution Anniversary
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance Committees reaffirmed on Tuesday their support for the "resilient and revolutionary" Islamic Republic of Iran, denouncing ongoing US-"Israeli" plots aimed at destabilizing the country.

In a statement marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Committees highlighted Iran’s emergence as a firmly entrenched regional power, asserting influence across multiple arenas and consolidating its position as a central pillar in regional dynamics.

They specifically cited Iran’s role in humiliating the "Zionist" entity through Operation True Promise 3.

The Committees extended congratulations to the Iranian people and leadership, particularly the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing the Revolution as: “A revolution that changed the course of history, toppled a regime of tyranny and despotism, and laid the foundations of an independent Islamic state free from the dominance of global arrogance and hegemony.”

They further emphasized that the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic have consistently served as a steadfast supporter of oppressed nations and resistance movements, remaining a central and unwavering advocate for the Palestinian cause and its armed struggle.

The statement underscores the Committees’ view that Iran continues to play a critical role in shaping regional resistance against US-"Israeli" aggression and advancing the interests of oppressed peoples in the Middle East.

Iran palestinian resistance groups international committee IslamicRevolution

Comments

