Larijani: Iran’s Missile Strikes Have ’Put ’Israel’ in Its Place

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has affirmed that the Islamic Republic’s missile capability has curbed the "Israeli" entity’s regional ambitions, highlighting the nation’s deterrent strength and firmly excluding its defensive power from any indirect negotiations with the United States.

Larijani made the remarks during his visit to the Omani capital Muscat on Tuesday. “The Zionist [regime] sought to dominate the region, but Iranian missiles put this [regime] in its place,” he said.

The official was referring to several rounds of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic against the Zionist entity.

The last bout of the strikes saw the country fire hundreds of missiles, including ballistic and hypersonic variants, towards the entity’s sensitive and strategic targets in the face of an imposed "Israeli"-American war.

Larijani emphasized that current diplomatic engagement with the United States was focused solely on the nuclear issue. “No talks have been held on other matters,” he said, warning that “raising additional demands would lead to the failure of the negotiations.”

He, meanwhile, stated that “if the negotiations proceed within a reasonable framework, there is a possibility of success.”

Larijani was in Muscat following the latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington that was hosted by the city.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led the Iranian negotiating team, has described the process as a “good start” and said the American side was informed that the continuation of the talks depended on refraining from threats and pressure.

During his visit, Larijani also said Iran and Oman had explored avenues for economic cooperation. “We held a range of discussions on economic issues, including investment and the resolution of bilateral matters,” he said.

The official noted that the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq had expressed “clear and supportive positions in favor of expanding economic cooperation” between the countries.