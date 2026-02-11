Trump Threatens New Naval Escalation Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, intensifying military pressure on Iran and signaling that the window for diplomacy is rapidly closing.

The remarks came ahead of a likely second round of indirect US-Iran talks next week, following initial negotiations held in Oman on Friday – the first since last year’s "Israeli"-US strikes.

“We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going,” Trump said, warning that “either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time,” referring to past US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

In addition to a “no-brainer” deal on Iran’s nuclear program, the US president also hopes to address Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Tehran, however, has rejected talks beyond its nuclear program, insisting on its right to uranium enrichment. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed Iran will clarify the peaceful nature of its nuclear work but won’t accept “zero enrichment,” even under threat of war.

Iran has also ruled out talks on its missile program, describing it as purely defensive.

Iranian officials have warned that renewed US military action would trigger retaliation against American bases in the region.

Araghchi has said Tehran would strike American facilities in the Middle East if attacked, citing deep mistrust after last year’s strikes and the growing US military buildup near Iran’s borders.

In parallel, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet Trump in Washington today, Wednesday.

While Netanyahu has expressed skepticism about the prospects of a broad agreement, Trump dismissed suggestions of tension, saying Netanyahu “also wants a deal” – provided it is a “good deal.”