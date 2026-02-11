Millions Flood Iran’s Streets for Islamic Revolution Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets nationwide to mark the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Crowds began gathering Wednesday morning across Tehran and over a thousand cities, heading toward central points like Tehran’s Azadi Square, where President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to speak.

Organizers reported over 1,400 marches nationwide, with some 7,200 Iranian and nearly 200 foreign journalists covering the events.

On Tuesday night, people across the country chanted “Allahu Akbar” at 9:00 p.m. to commemorate the victory of the Revolution. In many cities, especially Tehran, spontaneous crowds carrying Iranian flags gathered in public squares.

In the days leading up to the rallies, government officials and institutions issued statements encouraging strong attendance.

Authorities called the turnout a sign of national unity and resilience, with observers noting its political and cultural message of public solidarity.

Foreign-backed rioters hijacked Iran’s January 8–9 economic protests, killing over 3,100—including 2,427 civilians and security forces—while authorities condemned US and "Israeli" spy agencies for directing and supporting the attacks.

On Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to show their unity and resolve on the Revolution’s anniversary, saying it would foil the enemy. The rallies mark the 1979 overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dictatorship.

Imam Khomeini returned from exile on February 1, 1979, to a massive public welcome, and the Pahlavi regime fell on February 11, when the military switched loyalty to the Revolution.

On the sidelines of the march, several burned and damaged vehicles destroyed during the recent foreign-backed riots were put on display. Officials said they had been set on fire and vandalized by rioters.

Following an insult to the Holy Quran during the January terrorist incidents by operatives trained by Mossad, some marchers held copies of the Quran and chanted, “Truth does not burn,” in condemnation.

Several cruise missiles — including Soumar, Noor, and Qadir — as well as ballistic missiles such as Zolfaghar, Haj Qassem, and Emad, were exhibited in Azadi Square.

In addition to the missiles, wreckage of several "Israeli" drones said to have been shot down during the 12-day war was also shown to participants in Azadi Square.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also attended the gathering of marchers in Tehran and is scheduled to deliver a speech to the participants in Tehran within the next few hours.