Canada School Shooting: 10 Dead, Suspect Killed in Tumbler Ridge Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Nine killed and dozens injured in one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings; the gunman was later found dead, apparently by self-inflicted injury.

Police found six dead at Tumbler Ridge high school, two at a nearby residence, and another en route to hospital. The suspected shooter was also found dead; authorities say there is no ongoing threat.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the shootings, honoring the courage of first responders and expressing grief and solidarity with all affected, praising Canadians’ empathy and unity in crisis.

The prime minister’s office said Carney had suspended plans to travel to Germany on Wednesday for the Munich security conference.

Over two dozen were hospitalized, including two critically injured, in what British Columbia’s premier David Eby called an "unimaginable tragedy" that feels like it happens elsewhere, not at home.

Police described the suspect as a brown-haired female in a dress; she was later found dead at the school. Authorities did not disclose how many victims were minors.

The District of Tumbler Ridge called the shooting "deeply distressing" for its community of under 2,500, urging residents to check on each other, seek support, and rely on the town’s strength and care.

Tumbler Ridge, a remote town in northern B.C., is home to a secondary school of 160 students in grades 7–12. The school will remain closed for the week, with counselling available to those affected.