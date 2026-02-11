Netanyahu’s US Trip Sparks Outrage and Massive Protests

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington set off loud protests and chaos around US President Donald Trump’s guest residence, coinciding with his meetings with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington sparked noisy protests outside Blair House, where he met Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and received a briefing on recent Iran talks.

According to “Israel’s” public broadcaster, Netanyahu landed in Washington ahead of his meeting Trump and met with both Witkoff and Kushner, with the security for his visit described as incredibly tight and unprecedented except for US presidents.

Netanyahu was in a large Secret Service motorcade, with I-695W being totally shut down and two helicopters overhead.

The broadcaster added that Netanyahu arrived last night at Andrews Air Force Base near the US capital and is expected to meet with Trump.

Upon landing, he declined to answer a Kan channel question about whether he would support any agreement Trump might reach with Iran.

Before departing, Netanyahu said, “We will speak first and foremost about Iran. I will present Trump with the principles for negotiations.”