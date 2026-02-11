’Israeli’ Occupation Storm Blida, Expel Family and Detonate Civilian Home

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" Merkava tank shelled the town of Ayta al-Shaab with two rounds, while "Israeli" drones simultaneously dropped four stun grenades as an "Israeli" force advanced toward the town’s outskirts, where residents had gathered to attend the funeral of martyr Abdullah Nasser. Nasser was shot and killed by "Israeli" forces two days earlier.

In a further escalation, "Israeli" occupation forces carried out engineering and fortification work at a newly established sixth military position in Khallet al-Mahafir, south of Odaisseh.

Overnight, an "Israeli" drone dropped stun and explosive grenades on an inhabited home in Blida, forcing its residents to flee in what local sources described as a clear act of terror carried out under the cover of darkness.

Furthermore, an "Israeli" force later infiltrated the town, moved toward the evacuated house, rigged it with explosives, and detonated it, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Late Tuesday night, an "Israeli" Merkava tank also crossed the Blue Line near the town of Yaroun and opened fire on the outskirts of the border town, marking another violation along the southern Lebanese frontier.