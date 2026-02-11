’Israeli’ Forces Block Palestinian Farmers From Cultivating Lands in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces have reportedly received instructions to prevent Palestinian farmers from plowing their lands across the occupied West Bank, according to the "Israeli" newspaper "Haaretz."

The measures follow complaints filed by illegal "Israeli" settlers and form part of broader military operations aimed at restricting Palestinian agricultural activity.

"Haaretz" reported that soldiers, particularly in Jabal al-Khalil, have been repeatedly deployed, especially at the onset of winter, to halt essential farming work.

The report described “plowing disruption” as a recognized operational task that has rapidly become a central focus for troops in areas where Palestinian agriculture is routinely targeted.

To enforce the restrictions, the occupation military has issued orders designating farmland as “closed military zones,” preventing farmers from accessing and cultivating their fields.

In several cases, crowd-control measures were used to disperse Palestinians attempting to work their land, while some farmers were detained for hours during plowing attempts.

Plowing at the beginning of winter is crucial for preparing soil for spring planting. Delays in this process threaten crop yields and risk long-term loss of Palestinian land ownership, as unplowed fields are often deemed abandoned and become vulnerable to unilateral "Israeli" claims.

The report also highlighted the role of "Israeli" settlers, who actively obstruct Palestinian agricultural work.

Assaults have been documented across multiple areas of the West Bank, including southeastern Beit Lahm, the Ramallah region, and northern districts, where settler attacks have resulted in injuries, arrests, and further disruptions, often carried out with the backing or protection of "Israeli" occupation forces.