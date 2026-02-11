Please Wait...

WSJ: US Weighs Seizing Iranian Oil Tankers To Pressure Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is reportedly considering seizing tankers carrying Iranian oil as part of efforts to pressure Tehran into accepting limits on its nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

Washington has long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran rejects, insisting its nuclear program is strictly civilian.

According to the report, US officials have debated confiscating Iranian-linked vessels but remain cautious over potential retaliation and the risk of disrupting global oil markets.

The tankers are part of what US officials describe as a “shadow fleet” used to transport crude from heavily sanctioned countries, including Iran and Venezuela, to buyers such as China.

The US Treasury has already sanctioned more than 20 vessels this year allegedly linked to Iranian oil shipments, potentially making them targets for seizure.

Senior figures in President Donald Trump’s administration have discussed the option as one of several tools to pressure Tehran into accepting nuclear restrictions.

However, officials acknowledge the move carries significant risks, including possible Iranian retaliation against tankers belonging to US allies in the region, which could drive global oil prices higher.

A White House official said Trump favors diplomacy but retains multiple options should negotiations fail.

The discussions come amid rising tensions, with Washington deploying additional naval and air assets to the region and insisting on a “zero enrichment” policy.

Iran has maintained that uranium enrichment is its sovereign right and has warned that threats or military pressure will not halt its technological progress.

Iran UnitedStates WallStreetJournal DonadlTrump OilTanker

