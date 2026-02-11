South Africa Backs Diplomatic Path To End Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa has reaffirmed its support for efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict through political and diplomatic means, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stressing Pretoria’s longstanding position in favor of negotiations.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to statements issued by both governments following the talks.

The South African presidency said its stance reflects a consistent policy that all wars ultimately end through dialogue and negotiated settlements.

Discussions between the two leaders also focused on strengthening trade and investment relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and Russia, the Kremlin said.

Both sides reviewed broader international developments and emphasized the importance of policy coordination through multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the G20.

South Africa has maintained a non-aligned position on the Ukraine conflict despite pressure from Western countries to condemn Moscow.

Pretoria continues to view Russia as a valued partner and has repeatedly called for inclusive peace efforts involving all sides.

In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to both Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to secure ceasefire commitments and encourage negotiations.

He has since continued bilateral engagements with both Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in support of a comprehensive political settlement.

Pretoria maintains that sustained diplomatic engagement remains the only viable path to ending the conflict and ensuring long-term regional and global stability.