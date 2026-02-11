Saudi Leaders Congratulate Iran On Revolution Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent congratulatory messages to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In separate statements delivered Wednesday, both leaders extended their congratulations to the Iranian people as they marked the anniversary with mass rallies across the country.

King Salman expressed his best wishes for President Pezeshkian’s health and success, voicing hope for continued progress and prosperity for Iran and its people.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as prime minister, conveyed similar sentiments, offering congratulations and expressing hope for Iran’s development and stability.

Across Iran, millions participated in nationwide rallies commemorating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed monarchy in 1979.

Demonstrations took place in Tehran and in roughly 1,400 cities and towns, with participants reaffirming their support for the principles associated with the revolution and its founding leader, His Eminence Imam Khomeini.

Large crowds gathered in major public squares despite cold weather, rain, and snow, in what officials described as a display of national unity.

The commemorations come amid heightened regional tensions involving the United States and "Israel" in recent weeks, as diplomatic and military developments continue to shape the regional landscape.