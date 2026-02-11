Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iraq Condemns Turkish Foreign Minister’s Remarks on PKK

Iraq Condemns Turkish Foreign Minister’s Remarks on PKK
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry formally voiced objections to Turkey’s ambassador in Baghdad following comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reaffirming Baghdad’s opposition to any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

In an interview with CNN Türk, Fidan stated that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) operates in parts of Iraq and called on Baghdad to take a “more prudent decision,” suggesting that the group’s presence could be removed through a brief military operation. Iraqi officials considered these remarks diplomatically sensitive and confrontational.

Turkish Ambassador Anil Bora Inan was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom emphasized that Fidan’s statements were “inconsistent with diplomatic norms and potentially harmful to relations with Turkey.”

The Ministry stressed that Iraq is a constitutional state governed by democratic institutions, and matters concerning Sinjar and other Iraqi territories fall solely within national jurisdiction.

Fidan had urged Baghdad to demonstrate political will in addressing the PKK, arguing that the group poses a growing challenge to Iraqi sovereignty, more so than to Turkey.

Iraq turkey pkk foreign ministry

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraq Condemns Turkish Foreign Minister’s Remarks on PKK

Iraq Condemns Turkish Foreign Minister’s Remarks on PKK

3 hours ago
Saudi Leaders Congratulate Iran On Revolution Anniversary

Saudi Leaders Congratulate Iran On Revolution Anniversary

4 hours ago
’Israeli’ Forces Block Palestinian Farmers From Cultivating Lands in West Bank

’Israeli’ Forces Block Palestinian Farmers From Cultivating Lands in West Bank

6 hours ago
’Israeli’ Occupation Storm Blida, Expel Family and Detonate Civilian Home

’Israeli’ Occupation Storm Blida, Expel Family and Detonate Civilian Home

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 11-02-2026 Hour: 07:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot