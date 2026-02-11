Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has given unconditional approval for Google’s $32 billion acquisition of "Israeli" cybersecurity firm Wiz, marking what would be the largest exit by a "Israeli"-founded company.

While approvals from other jurisdictions are still pending, they are not expected to impede the deal. Google initially announced the all-cash transaction in March 2025, placing it among the ten largest technology acquisitions on record.

Founded in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak, and Roy Reznik, Wiz has become one of "Israel’s" fastest-growing tech startups.

The founding team previously launched Adallom, acquired by Microsoft, before leading Microsoft’s "Israeli" development center. Wiz specializes in cloud security tools that identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in cloud environments.

After notifying the US Department of Justice, which approved the deal in November 2025 following a ten-month review, Google sought clearance from the European Commission, which had until February 10 to issue a decision.

Regulators evaluated whether to grant unconditional approval, impose conditions, or open an extended investigation. The Commission concluded the acquisition does not raise competition concerns.

EU Commissioner for Competitiveness Teresa Ribera said the review confirmed that customers would continue to have viable alternatives in the cloud infrastructure market.

“Google stands behind Amazon and Microsoft in terms of market share in cloud infrastructure, and our assessment confirmed that customers will continue to have credible alternatives and the ability to switch providers,” she stated.

The Commission also determined that access to Wiz’s data would not give Google an unfair competitive advantage, clearing the way for the completion of the acquisition.

Israel european commission europe google cybersecurity

Comments

  1. Related News
EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

3 hours ago
Macron Urges Europe To Reduce Dependence on The US

Macron Urges Europe To Reduce Dependence on The US

one day ago
EU Urged to Ditch Visa and Mastercard

EU Urged to Ditch Visa and Mastercard

one day ago
Starmer’s Team Collapses Amid Epstein-Linked Scandal

Starmer’s Team Collapses Amid Epstein-Linked Scandal

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 11-02-2026 Hour: 07:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot