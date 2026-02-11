EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has given unconditional approval for Google’s $32 billion acquisition of "Israeli" cybersecurity firm Wiz, marking what would be the largest exit by a "Israeli"-founded company.

While approvals from other jurisdictions are still pending, they are not expected to impede the deal. Google initially announced the all-cash transaction in March 2025, placing it among the ten largest technology acquisitions on record.

Founded in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak, and Roy Reznik, Wiz has become one of "Israel’s" fastest-growing tech startups.

The founding team previously launched Adallom, acquired by Microsoft, before leading Microsoft’s "Israeli" development center. Wiz specializes in cloud security tools that identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in cloud environments.

After notifying the US Department of Justice, which approved the deal in November 2025 following a ten-month review, Google sought clearance from the European Commission, which had until February 10 to issue a decision.

Regulators evaluated whether to grant unconditional approval, impose conditions, or open an extended investigation. The Commission concluded the acquisition does not raise competition concerns.

EU Commissioner for Competitiveness Teresa Ribera said the review confirmed that customers would continue to have viable alternatives in the cloud infrastructure market.

“Google stands behind Amazon and Microsoft in terms of market share in cloud infrastructure, and our assessment confirmed that customers will continue to have credible alternatives and the ability to switch providers,” she stated.

The Commission also determined that access to Wiz’s data would not give Google an unfair competitive advantage, clearing the way for the completion of the acquisition.