Hamas Warns “Israel”, US: Any War against Iran Amounts to Attack on Entire Muslim world

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has warned that any aggression against Iran is tantamount to an attack on the entire Islamic nation.

Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida declared support for Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the Iranian people and government, in a statement on Wednesday, when the country marked the 47th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution amid recent provocations and threats by the US and “Israel”.

“We consider any aggression against the Islamic Republic and its brotherly people to be an aggression against our Islamic nation, a criminal infringement on the sovereignty of a resistant Islamic state,” Abu Obeida said.

He also rejected efforts aimed at interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs through "brute force" and further denounced the latest threats and previous attacks against Iran as a “desperate” act of “revenge” against the nation, which has stood alongside Palestinians and supported their resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, Abu Obeida expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], to repel any attack, defend the country, and deal harsh blows to the aggressors.

The Iranian Armed Forces “taught the Zionist enemy lessons” during last year’s illegal US- “Israeli” assault against the country, he added, referring to Iran’s retaliatory strikes that targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories during the 12-day war.

The Qassam spokesman said the Palestinian resistance managed to break the Zionist entity’s “prestige” during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, which was carried out in retaliation for “Israel’s” intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Additionally, on Wednesday, a Hamas delegation met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani in the Qatari capital of Doha.

According to a statement issued by the resistance group, the two sides discussed developments in Gaza and across the region.

Hamas said it is working “by all means” to halt “Israeli” attacks and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Larijani, for his part, reiterated Tehran’s unwavering support for Palestinians, praising the resistance and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people at the current critical juncture.