How Iran Built Its Scientific Program Beyond Hegemony

By Mokhtar Haddad

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (may he rest in peace) in 1979, the confrontation with the West has not been confined to political or security arenas. It has extended into one of the most sensitive domains of the modern international system: the production of knowledge and advanced technology.

Unjust sanctions, originally designed to prevent Iran from accessing sources of power, gradually turned into a catalyst pushing the country toward scientific and technological self-reliance.

More than four decades on, we now see a distinctly Iranian experience in building science under siege—one that raises broader questions about the ability of states outside the Western system to acquire the tools of knowledge and progress.

Rebuilding the scientific state after the Revolution

Before the Revolution, Iran was largely part of a system that consumed Western technology without possessing a real capacity to develop it or control its trajectories.

Higher education was limited in reach, and scientific research was disconnected from the needs of the economy and society.

The shift began when the country’s leadership, after the Revolution’s victory, recognized that political independence without a national scientific foundation would remain fragile.

According to data from Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, the country witnessed a major expansion in the number of universities, research centers, and technological institutes, with particular emphasis on their geographic distribution across provinces and cities.

This expansion was accompanied by a redefinition of the university’s role—from a traditional educational institution to an integral part of a national production system linked to industry, energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

When science becomes a sovereign decision

In the Iranian experience, scientific development was not left solely to market forces. Instead, it was incorporated into the state’s strategic planning. Official reports indicate that scientific policies were directed toward serving the people and the country, foremost among their goals achieving self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on external actors.

This approach made scientific research a core component of the country’s development equation, helping explain Iran’s insistence on protecting its scientific infrastructure.

The peaceful nuclear program: knowledge at the heart of international conflict

The peaceful nuclear program represents the clearest example of the intersection between science and politics in Iran’s case. From Tehran’s perspective, the dispute with the West was less a technical disagreement than a struggle over the right to possess advanced knowledge.

According to reports by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country succeeded in developing a peaceful nuclear fuel cycle, relying on domestic expertise, at a time when channels for technology transfer were completely closed. This capability went beyond enrichment to include civilian applications in medicine, agriculture, and energy.

The Iranian message in this context is clear: denying access to knowledge does not halt progress—it often accelerates it through alternative means.

Medicine and life sciences: tangible outcomes of scientific investment

Among the sectors that most clearly reflect the impact of scientific investment is healthcare. Data from Iran’s Ministry of Health point to notable progress in areas such as organ transplantation, infertility treatment, and the production of advanced pharmaceuticals, particularly biotechnological drugs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran faced a compounded challenge: a global health crisis under conditions of sanctions. Even so, scientific institutions managed to develop domestic vaccines and expand pharmaceutical production capacity, reinforcing the concept of “health security” as an integral part of national sovereignty.

The space program: breaking the monopoly on space

The Iranian space program may be one of the most significant markers of scientific advancement in the international context. Historically, space has been the exclusive domain of major powers, and any developing country entering this field is often seen as crossing unwritten red lines.

Nevertheless, in recent years, Iran has announced the launch of several domestically produced satellites, along with the development of national launch platforms and satellite carriers. Reports by the Iranian Space Agency indicate that these satellites were designed for civilian purposes, such as communications, natural resource monitoring, environmental disaster management, and agricultural planning.

The strategic importance of the space program lies not only in its technical results but also in its symbolism. Mastery of space technology requires a complex chain of knowledge in engineering, materials science, software, and control systems—fields classified among the highest levels of technology.

Advanced technology and investment in scientific capital

Beyond space, Iran has established a notable presence in advanced technologies. In nanotechnology, for instance, Iran ranks highly worldwide in terms of published research output and achievements, according to both domestic statistics and international reports.

Research institutions are also working on developing national artificial intelligence applications in medicine, industry, and data management, alongside growing support for startups and knowledge-based industries as part of efforts to build an economy less dependent on oil.

At the core of this system is human capital. Reports by the National Elites Foundation point to programs aimed at supporting young researchers and creating an environment conducive to innovation, despite ongoing economic challenges.

Science and sovereignty in an unequal international system

The Iranian experience raises a central question in international relations: Does the current global order allow countries outside the Western core to possess the tools of advanced science?

From Iran’s perspective, building a national scientific base is not a luxury but an existential necessity. Science is viewed not merely as a means of development but as a pillar of independence.

Conclusion

The Iranian experience offers a model of a state that chose to invest in knowledge in the face of Western monopoly. Despite immense challenges, Iran has succeeded in building a multi-layered scientific system encompassing nuclear energy, medicine, space, and advanced technology. For international observers, the significance of this experience lies not only in the scale of its achievements but also in the lesson it offers: science, even under siege, can become a pathway to development, independence, and sovereignty.