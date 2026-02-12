Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Marines Fled Sanaa in Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi affirmed that the US Marines' withdrawal from Sanaa in 2015 was not the result of any negotiated concessions, but rather a clear and decisive victory by the Yemeni people.

“Their escape was not a compromise on Yemen's freedom and independence,” he said. “It was a great triumph, not born of negotiations or surrender, but of the people's faith-driven uprising."

Al-Houthi stated that the American presence in Sanaa was instrumentalized to impose Washington’s policies and implement conspiracies against Yemen by subjugating high-ranking officials in the previous authorities.

He emphasized that the withdrawal of US forces was not a diplomatic outcome, but the result of Yemen’s revolutionary awakening and the assertion of its national and Islamic identity. “It marked a turning point that ended efforts to dominate Yemen from within its capital,” he added.

He also highlighted that the victories achieved in Yemen and Iran serve as powerful lessons for the broader Islamic nation, strengthening faith in God's promise amid foreign agendas aimed at redrawing the region under the banner of a so-called “New Middle East” and a “Greater ‘Israel’.”

Al-Houthi warned that enemies exploit collaborators and the state of negligence and submission within parts of the Muslim world to execute their schemes.

Addressing the ongoing aggression on Gaza, Sayyed Al-Houthi said it has laid bare the brutality of the United States and “Israel”, exposing the true nature of global Zionism and its international extensions.

He hailed the Islamic Revolution in Iran for establishing a sovereign system independent of American hegemony and steadfast in resisting Zionist plots. He praised Iran’s civilizational progress, its support for the oppressed, and particularly its unwavering backing of the Palestinian people.

“The past two years in Gaza have shown the world the full extent of American and ‘Israeli’ tyranny and criminality,” Al-Houthi said, calling on the Islamic nation to demonstrate greater awareness and commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance, and to stand firmly against the Zionist enemy and its American partner.