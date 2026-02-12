Russia, China Move To Support Cuba Amid Deepening Energy Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and China have reaffirmed support for Cuba as the island faces a deepening energy crisis and mounting external pressure affecting fuel supplies and transportation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Moscow and its embassy in Havana remain in constant contact with Cuban authorities, air carriers, and tour operators as the situation worsens.

She stressed that coordination is ongoing to address logistical and humanitarian needs.

In a related development, the Russian Embassy in Cuba confirmed that Moscow is considering supplying oil and petroleum products to Havana as humanitarian assistance in the near future.

Russian diplomats said Cuba requires the backing of its allies and noted that Moscow has repeatedly expressed readiness to provide support.

China has also pledged continued assistance to Cuba as it grapples with severe fuel shortages and economic strain.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China “will do what it can” to support Havana and condemned measures he described as inhumane and harmful to the Cuban people’s right to development.

Lin did not confirm specific aid programs, saying future steps would depend on bilateral consultations with Cuban authorities.

Zakharova added that external pressure has intensified the island’s energy crisis, citing what she described as unprecedented US measures targeting fuel shipments to Cuba, including aviation fuel.

These restrictions have disrupted flights operated by Russian airlines and worsened shortages affecting transportation and daily life across the island.