Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Senior Palestinian Detainee Injured In “Israeli” Prison Crackdown

Senior Palestinian Detainee Injured In “Israeli” Prison Crackdown
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Senior detainee Abdullah al-Barghouti was injured during a crackdown by “Israeli” authorities at Gilboa Prison, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office reported on Wednesday.

According to the statement, al-Barghouti sustained a bleeding injury near his left eye after a prison guard reportedly slammed his head against a metal door while escorting him for a visit.

The office also said al-Barghouti is suffering from severe weight loss, warning that detainees are facing what it described as a deliberate starvation policy by “Israel.”

The media office condemned the incident as part of a broader pattern of escalating repression, violations, and medical neglect inside “Israeli” prisons that endanger the lives of Palestinian detainees.

In April 2025, the office had already raised alarm over what it described as severe abuses against al-Barghouti at the same facility, warning he was “subject to a systematic assassination attempt” amid a serious deterioration in his health.

Information from inside “Israeli” prisons indicates that al-Barghouti has been repeatedly subjected to physical assaults, leaving his body covered in bruises, his head swollen with blood clots, his eyes visibly swollen, and his ribs fractured, resulting in extreme pain and sleep deprivation.

The office added that repression units led by an officer identified as “Amir” have repeatedly raided al-Barghouti’s cell, brutally beating him and causing severe bleeding, with reports indicating he has lost significant amounts of blood during these assaults.

barghouti Palestine injured palestinian detainees

Comments

  1. Related News
Senior Palestinian Detainee Injured In “Israeli” Prison Crackdown

Senior Palestinian Detainee Injured In “Israeli” Prison Crackdown

one hour ago
Hamas Warns “Israel”, US: Any War against Iran Amounts to Attack on Entire Muslim world

Hamas Warns “Israel”, US: Any War against Iran Amounts to Attack on Entire Muslim world

7 hours ago
’Israeli’ Forces Block Palestinian Farmers From Cultivating Lands in West Bank

’Israeli’ Forces Block Palestinian Farmers From Cultivating Lands in West Bank

one day ago
’Israel’s’ Ongoing Aggression on Gaza: 6 Martyred, Dozens Wounded

’Israel’s’ Ongoing Aggression on Gaza: 6 Martyred, Dozens Wounded

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 12-02-2026 Hour: 05:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: The valuable participation of the Iranian people will strengthen the country’s power and independence and enhance its standing.
Imam Khamenei: The people have shown that they are present and active, revealing their true identity to the enemies.
Imam Khamenei: The people took to the streets, chanting a single slogan, a unified message, and this carries great significance.