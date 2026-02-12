Senior Palestinian Detainee Injured In “Israeli” Prison Crackdown

By Staff, Agencies

Senior detainee Abdullah al-Barghouti was injured during a crackdown by “Israeli” authorities at Gilboa Prison, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office reported on Wednesday.

According to the statement, al-Barghouti sustained a bleeding injury near his left eye after a prison guard reportedly slammed his head against a metal door while escorting him for a visit.

The office also said al-Barghouti is suffering from severe weight loss, warning that detainees are facing what it described as a deliberate starvation policy by “Israel.”

The media office condemned the incident as part of a broader pattern of escalating repression, violations, and medical neglect inside “Israeli” prisons that endanger the lives of Palestinian detainees.

In April 2025, the office had already raised alarm over what it described as severe abuses against al-Barghouti at the same facility, warning he was “subject to a systematic assassination attempt” amid a serious deterioration in his health.

Information from inside “Israeli” prisons indicates that al-Barghouti has been repeatedly subjected to physical assaults, leaving his body covered in bruises, his head swollen with blood clots, his eyes visibly swollen, and his ribs fractured, resulting in extreme pain and sleep deprivation.

The office added that repression units led by an officer identified as “Amir” have repeatedly raided al-Barghouti’s cell, brutally beating him and causing severe bleeding, with reports indicating he has lost significant amounts of blood during these assaults.