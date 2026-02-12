Please Wait...

Imam Khamenei Highlights National Unity, Iranian Resolve During Revolution Rallies
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a televised message to the Iranian people, expressing his appreciation for their widespread participation in rallies marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khamenei stressed the importance of preserving national unity and commended the public for once again making Iran proud through their active support for the Islamic Republic.

He emphasized that the massive turnout has thwarted the expectations of the country’s enemies, who had anticipated surrender or apathy among the populace.

Highlighting the significance of the demonstrations, Imam Khamenei noted that the people’s chants and unified message carried great symbolic weight, revealing their true identity and resolve to both domestic and foreign observers.

His Eminence concluded by affirming that the Iranian people’s valuable participation will strengthen the nation’s power, independence, and international standing, reinforcing the enduring strength of the Islamic Republic.

