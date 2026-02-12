Over 2,000 British Nationals Have Served in “Israeli” Military During Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

A report published by Declassified UK on Wednesday revealed that over 2,000 British nationals have served in the “Israeli” military amid its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza. The findings are based on data obtained for the first time through a Freedom of Information request submitted to “Israeli” authorities.

The new figures include dual or multiple nationals, rather than just the 54 previously identified “lone soldiers” from the UK serving in the occupation forces.

According to the report, 1,686 dual British-“Israeli” nationals were enlisted, along with 383 individuals holding British, “Israeli,” and at least one additional nationality.

These individuals form part of a broader group of over 50,000 “Israeli” military personnel with multiple citizenships.

Legal experts highlighted the serious international law implications. Paul Heron of the Public Interest Law Center (PILC) emphasized that credible evidence linking British nationals to grave breaches must prompt investigations and prosecutions.

Michael Mansfield, an English barrister involved in the case, added, “British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine. No one is above the law.”

The report follows a 240-page complaint submitted last year to the Metropolitan Police war crimes unit, naming 10 Britons accused of targeting civilians and aid workers, including through sniper attacks and indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas.

Advocacy groups in the UK are pursuing legal action against British nationals involved in the ongoing “Israeli” assault on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has so far resulted in over 72,000 Palestinian deaths and destruction of 90% of the Gaza Strip.