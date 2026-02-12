- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Switzerland to Hold Referendum on 10 Million Population Cap in June
By Staff, Agencies
Switzerland will hold a referendum on June 14 to decide whether to impose a 10 million population limit, the government announced. The Alpine nation’s population has grown faster than neighboring EU countries over the past decade, reaching over 9.1 million in early February.
The initiative, proposed by the anti-immigrant Swiss People’s Party (SVP), argues that rapid population growth is inflating housing costs, straining public services, and reducing living standards.
The “No to a 10 million Switzerland” proposal gathered the 100,000 signatures required for a vote under the country’s direct democracy system.
If approved, the measure would require authorities to block new arrivals, including asylum seekers and families of foreign residents, once the population surpasses 9.5 million.
Surpassing 10 million would obligate Switzerland to withdraw from the EU’s free-movement agreement.
The proposal faces opposition from the Swiss government, other parliamentary parties, and the country’s top business lobby, Economiesuisse, which warned that restricting foreign workers could force companies to relocate abroad and harm the economy.
A December poll by Tamedia/20 Minuten suggested that around 48% of Swiss citizens support the population cap initiative.
Comments
- Related News