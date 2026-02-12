- Home
Albanian Actress Sues Government Over AI Minister Using Her Likeness
By Staff, Agencies
An Albanian actress has filed a lawsuit against the government over its use of her likeness for ‘Diella,’ the country’s virtual minister for digital intelligence. Diella, billed as the world’s first AI government official, could lose her face following the legal challenge.
The virtual official was launched on the e-Albania platform to help citizens access state services and tackle corruption in public procurement.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the AI minister last year, modeling her appearance and voice on actress Anila Bisha.
Bisha claims her contract with the private company Aleat only allowed her likeness for a virtual assistant on the platform until the end of 2025 and did not cover the creation or promotion of a “virtual minister.”
She is suing the Council of Ministers, PM Rama, Aleat, and the National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI), seeking an injunction to halt the use of her image until the case is resolved.
Government spokesperson Manjola Hasa described the lawsuit as “nonsense” but said authorities welcome the court’s decision to settle the dispute.
The actress asserts that the unauthorized use has caused “significant and irreversible” harm.
