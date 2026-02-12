Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Albanian Actress Sues Government Over AI Minister Using Her Likeness

Albanian Actress Sues Government Over AI Minister Using Her Likeness
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An Albanian actress has filed a lawsuit against the government over its use of her likeness for ‘Diella,’ the country’s virtual minister for digital intelligence. Diella, billed as the world’s first AI government official, could lose her face following the legal challenge.

The virtual official was launched on the e-Albania platform to help citizens access state services and tackle corruption in public procurement.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the AI minister last year, modeling her appearance and voice on actress Anila Bisha.

Bisha claims her contract with the private company Aleat only allowed her likeness for a virtual assistant on the platform until the end of 2025 and did not cover the creation or promotion of a “virtual minister.”

She is suing the Council of Ministers, PM Rama, Aleat, and the National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI), seeking an injunction to halt the use of her image until the case is resolved.

Government spokesperson Manjola Hasa described the lawsuit as “nonsense” but said authorities welcome the court’s decision to settle the dispute.

The actress asserts that the unauthorized use has caused “significant and irreversible” harm.

lawsuit actress albania artificial intelligence

Comments

  1. Related News
Albanian Actress Sues Government Over AI Minister Using Her Likeness

Albanian Actress Sues Government Over AI Minister Using Her Likeness

3 hours ago
Switzerland to Hold Referendum on 10 Million Population Cap in June

Switzerland to Hold Referendum on 10 Million Population Cap in June

3 hours ago
Over 2,000 British Nationals Have Served in “Israeli” Military During Gaza Genocide

Over 2,000 British Nationals Have Served in “Israeli” Military During Gaza Genocide

4 hours ago
EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

EU Clears Google’s $32B Acquisition of ’Israeli’ Cybersecurity Firm Wiz

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 12-02-2026 Hour: 06:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot