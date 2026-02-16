Please Wait...

Our Martyrs, Our Great Ones

February 16th
Infographic By Abir Qanso

February 16th marks the anniversary of three Great Martyrs whose leadership shaped the course of the Resistance movement during decisive moments in the country’s modern history.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh played vital roles in shaping the Resistance. Their leadership and sacrifices left a lasting legacy, inspiring generations to uphold Lebanon’s struggle for sovereignty.

