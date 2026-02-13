Shadows of Impunity: The Epstein Files and the Emirati Connection

By Mohammad Hammoud

The 2026 unsealing of additional Jeffrey Epstein archives has kept the scandal alive, widening scrutiny rather than closing the file. Bloomberg News reported that the newly released records illuminate previously concealed relationships, including links extending into the United Arab Emirates.

The documents outline a network where wealth, access, and influence converged, allowing a convicted sex offender to retain proximity to powerful circles. They reference interactions involving Gulf elites and individuals connected to “Israeli” networks. What emerges is less a single conspiracy than a portrait of a transnational environment in which status appeared to soften consequences. The enduring question is not only who was connected, but how those connections were maintained for so long.

The Sultan and the "Torture Video"

Disturbing correspondence between the Emirati port tycoon and Epstein suggests a shared appetite for graphic and predatory content. As reported by the Times of India, US Representative Thomas Massie recently identified Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman of DP World, as the recipient of a 2009 email in which Epstein wrote, "I loved the torture video." This exchange is particularly haunting given that sex predators often require the suffering of victims to achieve gratification. While the specific nature of the video remains under investigation, the casual tone of the message highlights the deep personal ties between Epstein and the UAE’s commercial elite. Other emails from bin Sulayem’s accounts reportedly used crude, objectifying language to describe sexual encounters, suggesting he was far more than a casual business acquaintance.

Recruitment Pipelines and the United Nations

The files have also cast a harsh light on an alleged recruitment network involving a prominent Emirati diplomat who serves as a public face for human rights. According to India Today, Hind Al-Owais appeared in hundreds of emails with Epstein, including a 2012 message where she introduced her younger sister to him, describing her as "even prettier" than herself. Investigative reporters at Inkyfada have linked these exchanges to a broader pipeline targeting women from the Arab world under the guise of "getting girls ready" for social events. This revelations have sparked global outrage over the hypocrisy of an official who speaks on women's rights while allegedly facilitating such introductions.

A Network of Middle Eastern Leaders

Epstein’s influence was not limited to the UAE but extended to several other high-ranking figures across the region. According to CBS News, Epstein maintained extensive contact with the leadership of a prominent "golf country," even boasting about a lavish tent gifted to him by a crown prince following a visit to Riyadh. The documents also name former Egyptian officials and Norwegian diplomats who served as intermediaries for Middle Eastern interests, illustrating how Epstein "collected powerful people like frequent flyer points." These connections allowed him to navigate the highest levels of regional diplomacy, often serving as a back-channel for sensitive political and business deals that benefited both Western and Middle Eastern elites.

The Dead or Alive Discrepancy

Despite the official ruling of suicide, many remain unconvinced by the account of Epstein’s 2019 death. The skepticism stems less from conjecture than from a sequence of irregularities that remain difficult to reconcile. India Today noted that prison logs listed his death as August 9—one day before he was officially discovered. On its own, such a date conflict might be dismissed as routine. Yet it coincided with two cameras outside his cell reportedly malfunctioning and guards assigned to monitor him allegedly falling asleep for several hours during a critical window.

Each detail, taken separately, may invite explanation. Considered together, they raise broader questions about oversight and accountability. The absence of a public viewing or funeral, followed by the swift cremation of his remains, eliminated the possibility of independent DNA verification. For critics of the official narrative, these circumstances leave unresolved doubts rather than closure.

The "Tel Aviv" Extraction Theory

A more far-reaching theory contends that Epstein was removed from custody by intelligence operatives and relocated to “Israel.” Middle East Eye reported that some observers argue his role as an intermediary with access to powerful figures made him too strategically significant to be left vulnerable in a federal jail. Supporters of this view point to unverified accounts describing an unmarked van departing the facility on the morning of August 10, interpreting it as evidence of a covert transfer.

Adherents maintain that his knowledge of compromising information involving global elites would have justified extraordinary measures to secure his silence. While no conclusive proof has emerged to substantiate the claim, the limited public disclosure from the US Justice Department has allowed the theory to persist in certain circles.