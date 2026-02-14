Guardian Warns West Bank Measures Signal Accelerated Annexation

By Staff, Agencies

An editorial published by The Guardian warns that newly adopted administrative measures in the illegally occupied West Bank signal a significant escalation toward annexation, as "Israeli" officials openly reject Palestinian statehood.

The newspaper argues that recent bureaucratic steps by “Israel,” framed as protecting archaeological sites, preventing water theft and streamlining land purchases, reflect a broader political objective.

“We will continue to kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” "Israeli" Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement with Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the editorial, while global attention has focused on Gaza, settlers in the West Bank have intensified efforts described as ethnic cleansing.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, around a fifth of them children.

The piece states that many others have been forced from their homes through sustained harassment and infrastructure destruction, resulting in the erasure of entire communities.

The editorial further cites reporting that settler-only army units have acted as “vigilante militias.” It also references claims that the military has prevented Palestinians from ploughing their land at settlers’ request, facilitating land seizure.

With “Israel” heading toward elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners are described as accelerating changes on the ground.

The Guardian characterizes the new security cabinet measures as “tectonic,” arguing that they ease forced land acquisition and weaken Palestinian administrative authority in Areas A and B of the West Bank.

The editorial suggests these developments go beyond gradual settlement expansion and represent a structural shift toward annexation.

It notes that the White House has reiterated US opposition to annexation but has focused diplomatic discussions with Netanyahu primarily on Iran.

Arab and Islamic states involved in US-backed regional efforts have warned that the measures will “inflame violence, deepen the conflict and endanger regional stability and security.”

The UK has “strongly condemned” the steps, while the European Union has stated that sanctions remain “still on the table,” though no immediate action has followed. Within “Israel,” dissent is described as limited.