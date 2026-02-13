DP World Chief Executive Resigns Following Release Of Epstein-Related Files

By Staff, Agencies

The chief executive of DP World has stepped down after newly released files from the US Department of Justice detailed his past relationship with convicted sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

DP World announced on Friday that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned “effective immediately,” according to a disclosure filed with Nasdaq, where the company is listed.

The firm appointed Essa Kazim as chairman of the board and Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive officer, replacing Sulayem.

The latest release of documents related to Epstein indicated that the financier once described Sulayem as a “close personal friend” and one of his most trusted associates. Sulayem has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

Authorities stressed that inclusion in the Epstein files does not constitute evidence of misconduct or confirm involvement in any alleged client list or blackmail scheme.

According to the documents, communications between the two included business discussions, with Sulayem reportedly seeking advice on meetings, connections, and investments.

The files also referenced arrangements involving masseuses, escort services, and explicit material.

Sulayem had served as chairman of DP World since 2007 and as chief executive since 2016. Under his leadership, Dubai’s Jebel Ali port expanded into one of the world’s largest deep-water shipping hubs, while the company grew into a global logistics group handling roughly a tenth of global container trade.

In a statement, DP World did not mention Sulayem directly but said the new appointments “support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”

Pressure on the company intensified this week as key international partners reportedly paused new business with the global ports operator.