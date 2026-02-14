US Military Kills 3 in A Boat Attack in The Caribbean

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has killed three more people in a fresh attack targeting a boat in the Caribbean Sea, as it continues a deadly campaign that has killed at least 133 people since September 2025.

The US Southern Command [SOUTHCOM] stated on Friday that it had struck another vessel, claiming that it was suspected of trafficking drugs in the Caribbean.

The attack raised the death toll of people who have been killed in at least 38 such controversial strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean since September 2025.

SOUTHCOM posted an 11-second clip on the social media platform X that showed a boat wading through waters before being hit by what the military called “a lethal kinetic strike” and exploding.

The boat “was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the statement from SOUTHCOM said without providing any evidence for these claims.

Until now, the US government has offered little evidence to back its claims of killing drug smugglers.

International authorities, legal experts, and human rights activists have expressed concerns over the lawfulness of the unwarranted strikes targeting people sailing in vessels across international waters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk have said that the US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific violate international human rights law.

In a statement released on October 31, Turk emphasized the illegality of the US strikes. He said the US military “must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them.”

Trump’s drug war hypocrisy is exposed as he pardoned former Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, a convicted drug trafficker, only weeks before kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela over claims that collapse under scrutiny.

However, US President Donald Trump claims that the United States is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels smuggling narcotics from Latin America into his country.

Observers, however, see the drug war as a pretext for regime change in Latin American countries to ease resource extraction. They say maintaining American dominance across the Western Hemisphere is another key factor behind the US aggression.