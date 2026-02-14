Please Wait...

Pezeshkian Praises Regional Cooperation, Calls For Peaceful Solutions

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised efforts by regional leaders to strengthen security, sovereignty, and governance, describing such initiatives as “worthy of appreciation.”

Speaking at the international conference “Iran Corridor 2026,” Pezeshkian emphasized that countries in the region are capable of resolving their own challenges without external oversight.

He said regional states can engage in dialogue and settle disputes independently, rejecting the need for what he described as a foreign “guardian.”

“Everyone is striving so that together we can solve our problems peacefully,” he stated, underscoring the importance of collective regional engagement.

The Iranian president stressed that conflict yields no benefits for any country. “No country benefits from war, and no country achieves any result from conflict, violence, and bloodshed,” he said, calling for peaceful approaches to regional disputes.

In a related context, Pezeshkian reaffirmed the strength of Iran’s relationship with Russia, describing bilateral ties as “very deep and broad,” referring to Russia as a “brotherly and friendly country,” and highlighting continued strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

The remarks come amid ongoing regional diplomatic initiatives aimed at enhancing stability and economic connectivity across the region.

