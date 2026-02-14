Rubio Seeks To Reassure Europe At Munich Conference

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure European allies during remarks at the Munich Security Conference, stating that the United States and Europe “belong together” despite recent tensions.

Speaking in Munich, Germany, Rubio said Washington aimed to “revitalize” the transatlantic partnership under the administration of Donald Trump, stressing the importance of a strong Europe in advancing shared global objectives.

“We do not seek to separate, but to revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history,” Rubio said. “What we want is a reinvigorated alliance.”

“We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive,” he added, emphasizing that the continent and the United States “belong together.”

Rubio’s speech marked a shift in tone following months of strained relations between Washington and European capitals.

Tensions escalated after Trump renewed calls to annex Greenland and made critical remarks about traditional allies.

The address contrasted with last year’s speech by US Vice President JD Vance, who sharply criticized European policies on immigration and free speech.

While Rubio reiterated that immigration is “destabilizing societies,” he largely avoided broader culture-war themes that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described as contributing to a “rift” between the United States and Europe.

European leaders attending the conference signaled a willingness to assume greater responsibility within NATO, particularly in light of security concerns related to Russia.