Public Figures Back UN Expert Francesca Albanese Amid Pressure To Resign

By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 prominent figures from the worlds of entertainment and culture have signed an open letter supporting Francesca Albanese, the United Nations expert on Palestinian rights, who is facing a smear campaign and calls for her resignation over recent remarks on the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

The letter, organized by Artists for Palestine and published Saturday, defends Albanese against criticism from several European governments, including France and Germany.

Among the signatories are actors Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem, Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux, and British musician Annie Lennox. Other public figures backing Albanese include actresses Rosa Salazar and Asia Argento, film directors Yorgos Lanthimos and Kaouther Ben Hania, Latin music artist Residente, and photographer Nan Goldin.

The signatories stated that they “offer our full support to Francesca Albanese, a defender of human rights and therefore also of the Palestinian people's right to exist.”

“There are infinitely more of us, in every corner of the Earth, who want force no longer to be the law. Who know what the word ‘law’ truly means,” the letter concluded.

The statement reproduces in full Albanese’s remarks, in which she criticized the international community’s complicity in the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

France and Germany have called for Albanese to resign over comments in which she referred to a “common enemy of humanity” while criticizing “most of the world” and the media for enabling the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

"Israeli" officials accused the UN Special Rapporteur of labeling "Israel" a “common enemy.” Albanese rejected the accusation, describing it as a “manipulation” and “completely false.”

A group of French lawmakers also sent a letter to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot denouncing her comments as “antisemitic.”

Barrot subsequently stated that France “unreservedly condemns the outrageous and reprehensible remarks” and called for her resignation. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul similarly described her position as “untenable.”