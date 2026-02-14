Russian Envoy Warns Nuclear Weapons Debate In Germany No Longer Taboo

By Staff, Agencies

The idea of obtaining nuclear weapons is no longer taboo for German politicians and the military, Russia’s envoy to Berlin Sergey Nechaev has told RIA Novosti, describing the growing discussions as highly concerning.

Berlin is in the process of a massive military buildup, planning to spend approximately $582 billion on defense over the next four years, citing what it describes as a “Russian threat.”

German officials have set 2029 as a deadline for the armed forces to be “war-ready” for a potential conflict with Russia, a claim Moscow has dismissed as “nonsense.”

“The shift in the nuclear discourse is obvious. The topic of Germany’s potential possession of nuclear weapons stops being a taboo and is being increasingly discussed by the media… and gets more and more advocates among the politicians, MPs, military officials and experts,” Nechaev said in an interview published Friday.

Moscow has previously warned that Germany’s growing militarization and anti-Russian rhetoric are alarming.

In September 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the trend reflects “not just militarization,” but also “clear signs of re-Nazification.”

Germany is explicitly barred from developing, producing, or acquiring its own nuclear weapons under the Two Plus Four Treaty that enabled reunification in 1990, as well as under the 1969 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

However, Berlin hosts dozens of United States nuclear weapons on its territory as part of NATO’s nuclear-sharing arrangements.