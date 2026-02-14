Report: US Military Used AI Model in Maduro Capture Operation

By Staff, Agencies

The US military used Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence model during the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month, according to reports by Axios and The Wall Street Journal, revealing that the company’s technology played a direct role in the overseas raid.

Claude was reportedly deployed during the operation itself, not only in preparatory stages. However, the exact role of the AI system remains unclear.

The US military has previously used AI models to analyze satellite imagery and intelligence data in real time during operations.

Anthropic’s usage policies prohibit its technology from being used to facilitate violence, develop weapons, or conduct surveillance.

No American personnel were killed in the raid, but dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban soldiers and security personnel were reportedly killed on January 3.

An Anthropic spokesperson said the company could not comment on whether Claude or any other AI model had been used in any specific classified operation, stating that all uses of its technology are required to comply with its usage policies.

Anthropic, based in San Francisco, competes with OpenAI, Google, and Elon Musk’s xAI. Several of these companies have agreements granting the Pentagon access to their models with fewer safeguards than those applied to ordinary users.

Claude is reportedly deployed through a partnership with Palantir Technologies on classified platforms used for sensitive US military work.

The reports come as Anthropic has publicly emphasized its commitment to AI safety and responsible use, positioning itself as a safety-focused company within the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.