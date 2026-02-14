- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Putin Congratulates Iran on 47th Islamic Revolution Anniversary
By Staff, Agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, highlighting Moscow’s support for Tehran.
In his message, Putin extended “sincere congratulations” to Pezeshkian on this milestone in Iran’s modern political history.
According to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Putin stressed the strength of bilateral ties, describing the relationship as “friendly and good-neighborly in nature.”
He affirmed Russia’s support for Iran’s efforts to protect its sovereignty, legitimate interests, and security amid the current international situation.
Putin expressed confidence in the future of relations, stating, “I am confident that we will consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.”
He concluded by wishing Pezeshkian good health and success, and all Iranians happiness and prosperity.
Comments
- Related News