“Israeli” Strike in Eastern Lebanon Martyrs Four

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, the “Israeli” occupation has launched another drone attack on eastern Lebanon, with the Arab country.

An “Israeli” drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Majdal Anjar area of Lebanon's Beqaa Valley near the Syrian border on Sunday evening, martyring at least four people, according to Lebanese state media and health officials.

The “Israeli” drone struck a car along the Lebanese-Syrian border, near the Masnaa crossing in Majdal Anjar, resulting in four fatalities.

The agency stated that four martyrs were found inside the vehicle. Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed the death toll.

The “Israeli” occupation forces issued a statement claiming the strike targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ]. PIJ has not yet issued a public response to the claim.

The incident marks another breach of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement between “Israel” and Hezbollah.

The truce requires both sides to halt attacks, with “Israel” committing to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities and international monitors have accused “Israel” of repeated violations since the ceasefire took effect.

According to Lebanese sources, more than 370 people have been martyred by “Israeli” fire in the country since the ceasefire.

The Lebanese government has condemned the strikes, saying it will take the matter to international courts and the UN Security Council.

It also states that no armed presence other than the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] and the Lebanese army should remain south of the Litani River.