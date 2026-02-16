Iran’s Araghchi in Geneva for 2nd Round of Nuclear Talks: Submission under Threats out of Question

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that he is in Geneva for a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States with concrete proposals, rejecting any pressure-driven concessions.

“Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet [International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General] Rafael Grossi on Mon for deep technical discussion. Also meeting [Omani Foreign Minister] Badr al-Busaidi ahead of diplomacy with US on Tues,” the top diplomat wrote on X on Monday.

“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal,” he added, stressing, “What is not on the table: Submission before threats.”

Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city on Sunday night for the second round of indirect negotiations with the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program, throughout which Oman is expected to continue its intermediary role.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic and specialized delegation.

The first round of the negotiations was held earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat.

During his stay in Geneva, Araghchi is set to meet as well with his Swiss counterpart and other international figures. He will also address the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

Following the first round, Araghchi described the negotiations as a “good start” and said they could be continued.

Iran’s main demand during the Muscat talks was the effective and verifiable lifting of economic sanctions. Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that any agreement lacking tangible economic benefits would be meaningless in practice.

The negotiations are taking place as the US has resorted to a significant military buildup across West Asia, starting with sending its USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region.

US officials said on February 12 that the Pentagon was sending over an additional carrier, along with thousands more troops, warplanes, and guided-missile destroyers, raising concerns about possible new military aggression.

While defining diplomacy as its tool of first resort, the Islamic Republic has vowed to respond resolutely to any fresh instance of military adventurism by Washington and its allies.