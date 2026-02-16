- Home
New “Israeli” Strike Hits Car in South Lebanon: Citizen Martyred
By Staff, Agencies
In a new attack against the Lebanese sovereignty, “Israeli” occupation targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of Hanin, marking another attack on Lebanese civilians.
The attack led to the martyrdom of a Lebanese citizen, while several injuries were also reported.
The strike further caused material damage to nearby property, with a residential home sustaining damage and a van seen engulfed in flames at the scene.
The attack comes amid ongoing “Israeli” violations targeting different areas in Lebanon, particularly southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, despite the Declaration of Cessation of Hostilities issued on November 27, 2024.
