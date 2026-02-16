Please Wait...

Eighteen Years Later: The Ghost of Hajj Imad

By Al-Ahed News

Eighteen years on from a yesterday that has yet to end, from a story that has yet to begin, the name of Imad Mughniyeh still resists the past. Eighteen years after the explosion in Damascus, the narrative refuses to settle.

In Ghosts of Beirut, Hajj Imad is not merely the target of a covert operation, nor only a man avenged for his blood in the words of the Mossad and the CIA. He becomes a lingering presence in shadowed corridors of intelligence briefings and unfinished missions. His life unfolds in fragments, in whispers, in pursuit. To some, he was a strategist who reshaped the battlefield from behind a veil. To others, the most elusive name on a classified list.

 

