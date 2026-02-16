- Home
His Promise, Their Legacy, Our Commitment
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
As we commemorate our martyred leaders, we recall the words of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who affirmed that we would uphold the legacy of the great martyr leaders and preserve their testament, and remain steadfast in our positions.
“These martyred leaders were, and remain, witnesses to every phase of the Resistance up to this very day,” spoken by Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah on 2013 during the martyrdom anniversary for Hezbollah Martyr Leaders.
