Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

 

Their Cause, Their Confrontation: The Martyr Leaders vs. “Israel’s” Threats

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

On the anniversary of Hezbollah’s martyred leaders, we revisit the cause they stood against. In this address, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reflects on the project that Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and all the martyrs of the Resistance confronted: the “Israeli” enemy, its ambitions, its dangers and its enduring threats.

“We must speak about the project they fought and confronted, about the enemy, and thus about ‘Israel’ about its danger, its ambitions, and its threats…” spoken by Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah on 2014 during the martyrdom anniversary for Hezbollah Martyr Leaders.

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon RaghebHarb SayyedAbbasMoussawi martyr leaders ImadMughniyeh

