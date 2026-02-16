- Home
Imad Mughniyeh: The Spirit That Still Haunts the US and “Israel”
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
“Imad Mughniyeh is probably the most intelligent, most capable operative we’ve ever run across, including the KGB or anybody else,” said Robert Baer, former CIA officer tasked with tracking the Hezbollah martyr leader.
Comments
