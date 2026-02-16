Hamas Warns of Dangerous Escalation in “Israeli” Expansion of Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas warned that the expansion of the “Israeli” occupation municipality’s boundaries in occupied Al-Quds beyond the so-called Green Line constitutes an “extremely dangerous development” unprecedented since 1967, describing it as part of a broader plan to fully annex the city.

In a press statement released on Monday, Hamas said the move coincides with the issuance of demolition notices for 40 homes in the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Al-Quds, calling it part of a “systematic policy aimed at displacing our people from the vicinity of Al-Quds and emptying it of its inhabitants.”

The movement described the measures as an escalation in an “open war on the Palestinian presence in Al-Quds,” warning that continued international silence would encourage the occupation to accelerate annexation, displacement, and demolition plans.

Hamas called on Palestinians across occupied Al-Quds, the West Bank, and the 1948 territories to intensify solidarity and support for residents facing demolition threats.

Earlier on Monday, the Al-Quds Governorate confirmed that “Israeli” forces distributed demolition notices to more than 40 homes in Anata under the pretext of lacking permits.

In the Beit Lahm Governorate, 10 homes in the town of Tuqu also received demolition notices, while a house in the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah, was demolished.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces confiscated vehicles in the town of Yatta south of al-Khalil, stormed the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya, and fired tear gas at hundreds of Palestinians stranded at the Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reported that occupation forces have detained 40 Palestinians, including four women and several liberated detainees, since Sunday evening.