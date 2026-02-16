- Home
NYC Drone Firm Supplying “Israel” Removed From Brooklyn Navy Yard
By Staff, Agencies
A New York City-based manufacturer that supplies drones to monitor the Gaza Strip border has been removed from the city-owned Brooklyn Navy Yard six weeks after Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office, according to the New York Post.
The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp. opted not to renew its lease with Easy Aerial, a company that had operated within the 300-acre industrial park.
Councilman Lincoln Restler welcomed the decision, stating that public assets should not lease space to firms producing drones that could be transformed into weapons of war.
The company had faced repeated protests outside the former Navy shipyard, including demonstrations by the “Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard” campaign, which called for the removal of tenants assisting “Israel.”
State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger criticized the move, arguing that removing the company would harm local employment and economic development.
Easy Aerial’s departure from the Fort Greene side of the industrial park reflects what critics describe as a shift in policy at City Hall since Mamdani assumed office on January 1.
Former mayor Eric Adams had previously expressed interest in drone technology presented by Easy Aerial and Tel Aviv-based Blue White Robotics during a 2022 NYC–“Israel” Chamber of Commerce event and reportedly considered deploying such systems for crime prevention initiatives.
